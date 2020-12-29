Berthenia M. Logan-Momodu
Berthenia M. Logan-Momodu, 71, 226 Auld Road, Greenwood, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Alexandria, VA, October 23, 1949, a daughter the late Howard Aulls and Bertha Inez Logan. She was a member of Mt Zion Baptist Church and retired from the Department of Social Services in Washington, DC.
Public viewing and graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Mt Zion Baptist Church, with Rev. Cartrell Blume officiating.
Due to Covid 19 there is no home visitation.
