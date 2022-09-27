WILLINGTON — Bertha H. Moss, age 87, died September 22, 2022. She was born March 23, 1935 a daughter of the late Kizzah Moss Yarborough. She was a member of Spring Field Green Olive Church, Willington, SC, and was employed in the textile business.

Survivors include 7 children: Byron (Minister Patricia) Moss, Evelyn (Curtis) Reid, Debbie Moss, Ida (Barry) Galloway, Claude Moss, Clyde Moss, all of Willington, SC and Joseph(Patricia) Moss of Aiken, SC, 12 grandchildren, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 2 sisters-in law, and other relatives and friends.