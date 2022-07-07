Bertha Fain

Bertha Lou Langley Fain, 88, of 538 Old Ninety Six Highway, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Grady Earl Langley and Willie Lou Vines. She retired from Greenwood Mills Sloan Plant after forty nine years and was a member of New Market Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Helping Hands Sunday School Class. Bertha enjoyed baking cakes and pies, needle point sewing, and being home with her family and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, James Earl Fain, Jerry Dean Fain (Sara), and Jo Ann Stevenson; sister, Peggy Stoudemire; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and her close friend, Shirley Foshee.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Gaynell Fain and June Tedards and brother, Morris “Buddy” Franklin Langley.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from noon-2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Bertha’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

