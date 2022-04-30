Bertha Cecelia Todd Hall died on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Primsa Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC.

The family is at the home of her husband, Ivan Hall, 218 Alpine Rd in Greenwood and the home of Leroy Todd, Jr., 103 East Hamilton St. Laurens, SC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Parks Funeral Home, Greenwood.

