Bernice Lorraine "Bunny" Williams, 64, resident of 7506 Highway 246 South, Ninety Six, passed away September 18, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Born August 14, 1956, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Grady "Pete" and Dorothy Prince Williams. She was a 1974 graduate of Ninety Six High School and was a Piedmont Technical College graduate. She was employed with Emmanuel Family Clinic in Saluda and was formerly employed with Moore's Business Forms.
Bernice was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church and the Sertoma Club.
Surviving are two brothers, Russell and wife Cynthia Williams of Myrtle Beach and John C. and wife Michelle Williams of Aiken; a sister-in-law, Patricia Williams; five nieces; five nephews; eight great nieces and eight great nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Buster Williams and Thomas Luther Williams and a sister, Judy Baird.
Private crypt side services with Dr. Toby Frost officiating will be conducted Sunday at the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the American Diabetes Association, 107 Westpark Blvd., Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210.
