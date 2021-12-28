Bernice Lee Starks

ABBEVILLE — Ms. Bernice Lee Starks, 79, formerly of Abbeville, SC, passed on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the home of her son in Winder, GA. Born in Abbeville County on June 15, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Elijah Starks and Minnie Lee Burton Starks. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Gus, Nathaniel and Henry Starks and one grandchild.

She is survived by two sons, Clarence (Brenda) Starks and Dwanye Starks; four daughters, Minnie Gene (Maurice) Martin, Joyce (Phillip) DuBose, Georgia Starks and Denise Starks; four brothers, Elijah (Sophia) Starks, Robert (Annie) Starks, David ( Sylvia) Starks and Allen Starks; three sisters, Janie Mae Hamilton, Isabell (James) Jordan and Ruby Starks; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 in the chapel of Richie Funeral Home, with burial in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. If you plan to attend the service, the family is respectfully requesting everyone to wear a mask. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.

