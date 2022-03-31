Bernard Roper, 60, of 427 Cambridge Avenue East, husband of Angela Lewis Roper, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in McCormick, South Carolina, he was the son of Earline Watts and the late Johnny Watts.

He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Brandon (Tiffany) Roper of Greenwood; one daughter, Brittni Roper of Greenwood; two brothers, Vincent (Tammy) Roper of Fountain Inn, SC, and Rev. Travis (Lynn) Cunningham of Ware Shoals, SC; four sisters, Charlene Chris) Rucker, Erica Watts, Laquetta (James) Wideman, and Cassandra (Willie) Quarles all of Greenwood, and Priscilla Watts Parks of Edgefield; three grandchildren, Akeelah Robinson, Tabari Roper, and Tatiana Roper; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Zion Temple, conducted by Dr. Cheryl Simmons, Pastor Jessie West, Pastor Horace Malone, and Pastor Travis Cunningham. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

