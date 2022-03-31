Bernard Roper, 60, of 427 Cambridge Avenue East, husband of Angela Lewis Roper, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in McCormick, South Carolina, he was the son of Earline Watts and the late Johnny Watts.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Brandon (Tiffany) Roper of Greenwood; one daughter, Brittni Roper of Greenwood; two brothers, Vincent (Tammy) Roper of Fountain Inn, SC, and Rev. Travis (Lynn) Cunningham of Ware Shoals, SC; four sisters, Charlene Chris) Rucker, Erica Watts, Laquetta (James) Wideman, and Cassandra (Willie) Quarles all of Greenwood, and Priscilla Watts Parks of Edgefield; three grandchildren, Akeelah Robinson, Tabari Roper, and Tatiana Roper; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Zion Temple, conducted by Dr. Cheryl Simmons, Pastor Jessie West, Pastor Horace Malone, and Pastor Travis Cunningham. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.