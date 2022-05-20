Bernadette ‘Neat’ Hentz

Bernadette “ Neat” Hentz, 61 entered into eternal rest on May 19, 2022. She was born in Greenwood, SC, a daughter of Alice Green Hentz and the late John Alex Hentz, Sr.

Graveside services will be held at noon Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Mt Moriah Baptist Church, with Rev. Raymond Adams officiating. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.

The family is at the home of her mother at 305 Highway 221 S., Greenwood.

Please be mindful and wear a mask during visitation. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hentz family.

