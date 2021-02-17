ABBEVILLE — Benny D. Campbell, Sr., 87, of Abbeville, husband of Carolyn Murrah Campbell, died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home. He was born in Abbeville to the late Samuel Eldred and Helen Martin Campbell.
Mr. Campbell was employed in textiles for 31 years. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by a brother, William Campbell and a grandson, Evan Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn; four sons, Danny Campbell (Penny) of Greenwood, Bobby Campbell (Mary) of Clinton, Bryan Campbell (Heather) of Greenwood and Gerald Wideman of Abbeville; a brother, Edgar Campbell (Gloria) of Abbeville; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Dewey.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Calvary Chapel/Greenwood Christian School, 2024 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood, SC 29649. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary, with Rev. Marion Argo officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Campbell to Greenwood Christian School, 2026 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Campbell family.