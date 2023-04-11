ABBEVILLE —William Benjamin "Bennie" Snipes, Sr., 72, resident of 540 Old Vienna Road, husband of Sherry Sorrow Snipes, passed away Monday April 10, 2023 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Abbeville, SC, he was a son of the late William Franklin Snipes and Ella Boland Snipes.
Bennie was a retired Rural Mail Carrier with the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed life and having fun. He also enjoyed going to auctions. He was a faithful member of Congregational Holiness Church.
Survivors are his beloved wife Sherry Sorrow Snipes of the home; two sons Ben Snipes (Sharon) of Abbeville, SC, and Jonathan Snipes (Anna) of Abbeville, SC; one daughter Krista Snipes of Abbeville, SC; one sister Connie Campbell (Larry) of Lincolnton, GA, one brother John Snipes (Betsy) of Lake Secession; six grandchildren Leigha, William, Brittan, Harper, Hollis and Matthew.
He was preceded in death by a son Eugen Snipes.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday April 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Congregational Holiness Church, with Rev. Tim Dorsey officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery. The family is at the home.
The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. at the church prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Bennie may be made to Congregational Holiness Church PO Box 941 Abbeville, SC 29620.