Bennie Mae Parks
Bennie Mae Parks, 72, of 604 Fairforest Drive, widow of Marion Parks, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. Born in Greenwood she was the daughter of the late Bennie Lee Jones and the late Emmie Goode Jones. She was a member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Oakbrook Memorial Park, conducted by Bishop Emmanuel Spearman. No public viewing. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.