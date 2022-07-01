Ben was born on September 17th, 1979, to David and Teri Kizer. The fourth of six children, he charmed the world with his dimples and inquisitive nature, earning the childhood nickname of Benjamine "Why?" Kizer. His determination set him apart and served him well all his life.
He and his brother Tim (previously deceased) came to be known for their sense of humor, keeping people in stitches or crying from laughing. Ben was devastated at the loss of his partner in crime, but his determination carried him through.
His friends knew him by his open and generous heart, his family knew him for his passion and mischievous grin, and everyone else was drawn to his charismatic, kind personality. He was proud of the successful business he built from the ground up that carried his name, Kizer Auto Glass.
His passions included his love for his wife and partner Olga. Ben's blood ran Blue and Maize for his team, the Michigan Wolverines, and he delighted in the competitive friendships he developed with those who chose the lesser Ohio team. He will be missed by those who loved him, his loving wife Olga, his parents David and Teri, and his brothers and sister, Jonathan (Sheila), Kristofer, Allisonne (Paul) and Khammeron, as well as his friends life long and new, including Jimi and Stephan. He held a deep love of God, family and friends. Ben passed away June 28th 2022. For those he left behind, they hold the hope of seeing him once again.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Blyth Funeral Home chapel.
