Ben Walter Barrett
ROCK HILL — Mr. Ben Walter Barrett, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Barrett was born in Abbeville, SC, and was the son of the late Calhoun Barrett and the late Ellen Prince Barrett. He attended Tirzah ARP church and retired from CM Steel as a fabricator. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, playing his guitar and had a love of animals. In addition to his parents, Mr. Barrett was preceded in death by his sisters, Gloria Barrett, June Barrett and Emma Dubois.
A memorial service for Mr. Barrett will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Tirzah ARP Church, with Reverend Andrew Putnam officiating. The family will receive friends and immediately following the service at the church.
Mr. Barrett is survived by his wife, Marilyn Newell Barrett; his daughter, Leslie (Don) McIntire of Lake Secession, SC; his two sons, Brad (JoAnne) Barrett of West Columbia, SC and Chris Barrett of Rock Hill, SC; his four sisters, Ruby Napier of Greenwood, SC; Eula Morrison of Greenwood, SC; Margaret Hughey of Duluth, GA; Jesse Davis of Greenwood, SC; and his four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Barrett’s name to Tirzah ARP Church, 6161 Mt. Gallant Rd., York, SC, 29745 or American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.