Ben "Ricky" Derrick Campbell, 79, of Greenwood, widower of Barbara Campbell, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home.
Born on February 16, 1943 in Clinton to the late Carl and Anna Baker Campbell. Ben worked at Greenwood Mills for 38 years before finishing his career at Self Regional Healthcare. He was a member of Harris Baptist Church and a US Army veteran. Ben's favorite hobbies were boating and fishing on the lake and reading. In Greenwood, he was known as Ben, in Clinton he was known as Ricky but anyone who knew him well called him friend. He loved his family fiercely and would do anything for anyone that he could. Ben was never afraid of standing up for what he believed in. He was the absolute best storyteller leaving most of us trying to figure out if it was all true or embellished. He faced much adversity in his lifetime, but he always set an example of having faith and never giving up. Ben "Ricky" will be missed by many family and friends, especially his loyal companion, Daisy the dog.
Surviving are his daughter, Steffanie C. Dorn and her husband, Joey; his son, David Sweatt and his wife, Rene; grandchildren, Chad Cole, Megan Sweatt, Amber Dorn, and Austin Dorn (Caribeth Culbertson); great grandchildren, Anthony Walker, AnaBeth Walker, and Norah Cramer; sister, Gail Campbell; brother, Corky Campbell; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and very special friends, Leanne and Phil Watkins, Sara and Paul O'Dell, and his neighbors of Baywood.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, and parents, Carl and Anna, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Campbell Sweatt and brothers, Jimmy and Randy Campbell.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Nona Woodle officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 103 Northside Drive W, Greenwood, SC 29649.
