WARE SHOALS — Isabelle Jones Kennette departed this life on February 13, 2021. She is survived and honored by her two sons; Richard Heath Kennette, junior and his wife Becky and son Roderick (Rod) Jones Kennette. She is also survived by two granddaughters; Ferris Townes Kennette deTreville and her husband Chris and Madison Hampton Kennette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Belle was predeceased by her husband, Richard Heath Kennette, senior and her sister, Lauranette Jones Cain.
Belle was born in Ware Shoals, South Carolina, on May 22, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Walter Mattison and Inez Stone Jones. She graduated from the University of South Carolina, with an A.S. degree in Secretarial Science. Belle was once described 'as tough as steel or as genteel as a stereotypical Southern lady', which she epitomized.
Belle was a former member of the Ware Shoals Presbyterian Church, where she served in numerous leadership positions and sang in the choir. Later in life, Belle joined the Greenwood First Presbyterian Church, where she was an ordained elder and served in various roles of leadership and was a member of the choir.
Belle was an early leader of what women could achieve in a public service career. She served on the Ware Shoals town council for two years and was a founding member of the Ware Shoals Women's Civic Club, where she served as president.
Belle was a member of the Greenwood County Council for 16 years, where she served as vice chairman. Under her guidance, Greenwood County won the prestigious J. Mitchell Graham Award in 2007.
During her time on Greenwood County council, Belle was especially proud of the governing body's effort against unfunded federal mandates. She went to Washington D.C., where she addressed the South Carolina delegation regarding these mandates. Later, when the bill was passed, Belle was invited to the signing, which was held in the White House Rose garden.
Belle had the honor to be elected as president of the South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC) for the 1992-93 term. Belle previously served the SCAC as a member of the budget committee, the Home Rule Study committee, the Legislative Committee and was president of the county council coalition. In addition, she served as a Trustee for SCAC's Workers Compensation Fund and was a member of the Solid Waste Management committee.
After serving the SCAC, Belle continued to serve Greenwood County as the assistant director of the voter registration and election office and was the director of the passport process for eight years.
She retired from Greenwood County in 2011 where she was recognized for her lifetime of service.
Belle also served on the South Carolina Health Coordinating council, the Three Rivers Association, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, member of the Professional Business Women's Club and was a Trustee for the Ware Shoals Community foundation.
After Belle retired, she enjoyed her weekly bridge group and church activities.
Belle fiercely loved her children, granddaughters, nieces and nephews and was so proud of all they have accomplished over the years.
