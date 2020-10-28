Bella Williams
Greenwood — Bella Rose Williams, 4 months, of 239 Burgess Drive passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood she is the daughter of Vincent Bernard Williams and Tiffany Cherell Leach.
She leaves to cherish her memories her parents of Greenwood; paternal grandparents Johnny James Williams and Linda English Sales both of Greenwood; maternal grandparents Dolly and Dale White of Greenwood and Ronnie Leach of Greenwood; paternal great grandmother Izola English of Greenwood; three brothers, Cashton Williams, Lennox Williams, and Vincent Williams Jr., all of Greenwood; two sisters, Aaliyah Williams and Shdiamond Williams both of Greenwood; six uncles, three aunts; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.