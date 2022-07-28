DONALDS — Viola Rebecca Ashley Kerr, 82, of Old Shoals Junction Road, wife of JD Kerr, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her home.

Born in Donalds, she was a daughter of the late James David and Catherine Gambrell Ashley. She was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church. Becky was friendly and loved everyone. She has been a homemaker, a child care worker, and a seamstress.