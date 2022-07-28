DONALDS — Viola Rebecca Ashley Kerr, 82, of Old Shoals Junction Road, wife of JD Kerr, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her home.
Born in Donalds, she was a daughter of the late James David and Catherine Gambrell Ashley. She was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church. Becky was friendly and loved everyone. She has been a homemaker, a child care worker, and a seamstress.
Surviving are a son, John Cooper (Susan) of Greenwood and a daughter Dianne Boykin (Shawn) of Summerville, two sisters, Aliene Creel of Williamston and Peggy Santoyo (Bill) of Honea Path and four grandchildren, Ross, Ashley, Clark, and Olivia.
She was predeceased by a brother, Johnny H. Ashley.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel, Ware Shoals, with Rev. Mark Lowe officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday at Parker-White Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.