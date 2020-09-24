Beatrice King
MCCORMICK — Ruby Beatrice King, 60, of 200 McKinney Drive, McCormick, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Bridgepoint Hospital-National Harbor in Washington, DC.
Born in McCormick, she was a daughter of the late John Willie King, Sr. and Ruth Mahaley Wideman King. She was a graduate of McCormick High School and was formerly employed by McCormick Health and Rehab. She was a member of Plum Branch Baptist Church.
She is survived by her spouse, Louis P. Bissonnette, Jr. of the home; her children, Justin King (Virginia) of Parksville, Amanda Bissonnette and Louis P. “Trey” Bissonnette, III, both of the home; stepchildren, Rose Stephens (Charles), Vivian Lindley, Meronda King, Sylvia Carroll (Tim), Mary Ann Lewis (Dupree) and Shawn Dorn; sister, Betty Ruth Weeks of Greenwood; brothers, James Claude King (Sarah) of McCormick and Jackson Ray “Butch” King (Mary) of Troy and grandchildren, Paige Emma King, Nevaeh King, Georgia King and Kevin King.
She was preceded in death by brothers, John Willie King, Jr., Joe Archie King and Jerry Gordon King.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Plum Branch Cemetery, with the Rev. John Noblin and the Rev. Brian Cannon officiating. The service will be recorded and may be viewed later by visiting Beatrice’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. Masks are required and strict social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Family members are at their respective homes.