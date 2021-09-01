SENECA — Beatrice 'Bea' Chrisley Harris, 88, of Seneca, SC, husband of Gary Harris, died, Monday, August 30, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital, Downtown. She was born in Calhoun Falls, SC, to the late Quincy Estee Chrisley and Bessie Hicks Chrisley.
A 1951 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School, Mrs. Harris attended Erskine College. She was formerly employed with Park Davis in Greenwood and Spartan Mills, Cherokee Finishing Division, as a Senior Technician. She attended Cannons Campground Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Alvin Chrisley and Larry Bennie Chrisley.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Gary, of the home; her children, Debbie Pruitt (Claude) of Greenville, NC, Greg Gibbons (Joy) of Simpsonville SC, Susan Miller (Rick) of Seneca, SC, Jeff Gibbons of Greenville, SC; two step-sons, Brian Harris of Clemson, SC and Chad Harris of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren, Laura (Mike), Julia, Sarah (Cameron), Katie (Matthew), and Davis; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel, 526 E. Savannah Street, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private burial will be held in Latimer Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Harris, may be sent to a charity of one's choice.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the Harris family.