Beatrice Arnold Posley

SPRINGFIELD, MA — Beatrice Arnold Posley was born March 4, 1936, in Hodges, SC, to the late Janie Starks Arnold and Joseph H. Arnold and was called home on March 24, 2022.

Her daughter Rose Chambers of Springfield, MA, survives her and 4 sisters, Wilhelmina Anderson of Cincinnati, OH, Janie Jefferson of Chicopee, MA, Patricia Maddox of Spokane Washington, and Margaret Wilson of Cokesbury, SC.

Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Forksville Baptist Church, 17 Cemetery Road, Ware Shoals, SC, with Dr. Stella Dotson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Posley will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.

The family is at their respective homes.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Posley family.

Tags