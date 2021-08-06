Barry Weston, 69, died on August 4, 2021, at Emerald Gardens Assisted Living.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late James and Annie Weston. He was a graduate of Brewer High School. He retired from Capsugel after over 30 years of service and he was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing.
Surviving him are his sons, Dedric (Kym) Griffin, and Jevon (Sasha) Weston; his daughter, Tekeya Weston; sisters, Dorothy Weston, Arlean Morgan (Frank), Betty Weston, Barbara Lewis, and Teresa Clark; brother, Fred Benjamin and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., with limited seating . Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.