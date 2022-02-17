Barry Martin

COLUMBIA — Barry Keith Martin, 53 of Columbia, SC, was born August 16, 1966. He was the son of the late Curtis and Minerva Sibert. He departed this life on February 11, 2022.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Minerva B. Sibert Martin of McCormick, SC; two sisters, Patricia (Torray) Battle and Monica Martin of Atlanta, GA; three uncles, Ben Otis, T. Lawrence Sibert of McCormick, SC, and Deacon Albert Talbert of Edgefield, SC; one aunt, Barbara Sibert of McCormick, SC; a niece, Christian Battle; four nephews, Tracey Martin, Bobby O’Neal, Jr, Alexander Martin and Antwan Sibert and a host of other relatives and friends whom will miss him dearly.
A homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, 1 p.m. at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 702 South Main Street, McCormick, SC 29835. A public viewing will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, 2-5 p.m. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC 29203.
