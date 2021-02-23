Barry D. Wilkie
Barry Dale Wilkie, 68, of 327 Cowhead Creek Road, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late John D. Wilkie and Susan Pollard Faulkner. He retired from South Carolina Department of Transportation and was a US Army veteran.
Surviving is his daughter, Teasa Roddy (David) of Donalds; sisters, Jackie Branham of Columbia and Marie Coker of Greenwood; and grandson, Jacob Roddy.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Paula Roddy.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge on the arrangements.