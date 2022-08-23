NINETY SIX — Barbara Svenningsen, 78, formerly of Ninety Six, widow of Emil Julius "Sonny" Svenningsen, Jr., passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Edgefield Post Acute.
Born in Ninety Six, she was a daughter of the late T. O and Sallie Leopard Balchin. Barbara was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and was formerly employed with The Vogue. She enjoyed trips to Tybee Island, shopping and spending time with her family. Barbara was a member of Cambridge United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Marie Svenningsen-Dudley (Thomas) of Ninety Six; a sister, Shelby Boozer; granddaughter, Sunnie Leigh-Anna Svenningsen (Robby Crosby); great grandchildren, Liem Svenningsen, III, Avery Latham; and a special family friend, Dennis Nidderhoffer.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Cambridge United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Hank Brooks officiating. Inurnment will be private.
The family will receive friends at the church before the service from 1-2 p.m.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Agape Hospice and Edgefield Post Acute for their compassion given.
Memorials may be made to Cambridge United Methodist Church, 201 Kitson Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.