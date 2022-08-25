NINETY SIX — Barbara Svenningsen, 78, formerly of Ninety Six, widow of Emil Julius "Sonny" Svenningsen, Jr., passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Edgefield Post Acute.

Born in Ninety Six, she was a daughter of the late T. O and Sallie Leopard Balchin. Barbara was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and was formerly employed with The Vogue. She enjoyed trips to Tybee Island, shopping and spending time with her family. Barbara was a member of Cambridge United Methodist Church.