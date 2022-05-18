ABBEVILLE — Barbara Pressley Dudley, 87, of Abbeville, SC, wife of Donald Dudley, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Oaks at Greenwood. She was born in Abbeville County to the late Charles Leroy Pressley and Alice Link Pressley.
A graduate of Abbeville High School, Class of 1952 and the Atlanta Business School, Mrs. Dudley retired from the Gwinnett County, GA Probate Court as an administrative associate. A successful gardener, she enjoyed sharing the fruits of her labor. In addition, Mrs. Dudley expressed her talents by painting beautiful art works. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dudley was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen Woods.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald; her children, Keith Dudley (Karen) of Jefferson, GA, Deborah 'Debbie' Daly (Eric) of Abbeville, SC, Terri Fisher (Tom) of Anderson, SC and Alice Eberhardt (Steve) of Abbeville, SC; two sisters, Dorothy Dudley of Orangeburg, SC, and Elizabeth Bradberry (Ansel) of Abbeville, SC; seven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Mrs. Dudley's life will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel, with Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Dudley, be sent to Grace United Methodist Church, 145 Grace Drive, Abbeville, SC 29620.
