Barbara Oliver
SIMPSONVILLE — Barbara Oliver, born in Marion, North Carolina, July 15, 1932, died on December 28, 2020 in Simpsonville, South Carolina. She lived in Greenwood, South Carolina, from 1967 until 2015, when she moved to Simpsonville, SC, to live with her daughter Rosemary Oliver.
I am writing my own obituary to avoid all the listings of things that in the scheme of eternity mean nothing at all.
I will boast of three things:
1. My children: My oldest daughter Rebecca (Becky) and her husband Danny, who live in Jacksonville, FL; my daughter Rosemary (Ro) who lives in Simpsonville, SC; my son Randy and his wife Jill, who live in Greenwood, SC; my grandchildren Angie, Chris, Taylor, and Kristen; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
All of my children have been successful beyond my dreams. They have honored me and are secure in today and eternity.
2. My sisters: Eva Norton-Prude of Plano, TX; Jeanie Blankenbaker of Hilton Head, SC; and Lisa Dunn of Statesboro, GA, and all my nieces and nephews.
We have always been a close family and love being together.
3. My church: From the time I entered Rice Memorial in Greenwood, SC, I felt loved and at home.
I have been blessed with a loving family and so many caring friends.
Much love to all, Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for Rice Memorial Baptist Church, 1975 Hwy 72 West, Greenwood, SC 29649.
A remembrance and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com