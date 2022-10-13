AUSTIN, TX — Barbara Jennings Brock passed away at her daughter's home in Austin, Texas, on October 10, 2022, after living with Parkinson's Disease for over 15 years.

Born on November 3, 1941 in Rock Hill, SC, she was the daughter of Pauline and Thomas Perry Jennings. She grew up in Edgefield and Greenwood, SC, graduated from Greenwood High School in 1959, and graduated from Lander College in 1962. On June 8, 1963, she married Carl Moller Brock at the Church of the Resurrection Episcopal in Greenwood. She put her Home Economics major to use and sewed all of her bridesmaid's dresses and arranged all of the bridal party bouquets. She and Carl had two daughters together, Mary Whitney and Caroline Jennings.