AUSTIN, TX — Barbara Jennings Brock passed away at her daughter's home in Austin, Texas, on October 10, 2022, after living with Parkinson's Disease for over 15 years.
Born on November 3, 1941 in Rock Hill, SC, she was the daughter of Pauline and Thomas Perry Jennings. She grew up in Edgefield and Greenwood, SC, graduated from Greenwood High School in 1959, and graduated from Lander College in 1962. On June 8, 1963, she married Carl Moller Brock at the Church of the Resurrection Episcopal in Greenwood. She put her Home Economics major to use and sewed all of her bridesmaid's dresses and arranged all of the bridal party bouquets. She and Carl had two daughters together, Mary Whitney and Caroline Jennings.
From being crowned Miss Greenwood Area Southern Airways in 1961, to becoming an elementary school principal, to serving as the first female senior warden at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, she was an effective leader, a dedicated and passionate educator, hard worker, and lover of fashion. She worked tirelessly yet never had a hair out of place.
She spent 32 years with Greenwood School District 50. She worked as an elementary school librarian for many of those years at Leslie School and Oakland School, and finished her career as principal of Lakeview Elementary School. She loved children and they were drawn to her like a magnet. She always had a story or a creative activity or something to share, and children relished her attention. She and Carl wrote a children's book together though never published it, and she wrote many stories for her grandsons.
She was active in many civic roles over the years: the Lander Alumni Board, the Greenwood-Lander Performing Arts Outreach Program, Church of the Resurrection Vestry, and maintained memberships to McKissick Club, her study club, garden club, and book club. She was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Greenwood Rotary Club.
Barbara and Carl earned their private pilot's licenses together and enjoyed flying small planes for many years. Ever a prankster, her daughters will never forget the time she turned the plane on its side to wake them after they had fallen asleep. She gained a vast knowledge of flowers and plants from her mother which she cultivated into a stunning and vibrant backyard at her home. She always enjoyed a good walk around the yard to talk about her Hosta collection or her garden or any of the beautiful flowers and plants which bloomed at all times of year. On any day of the week, her yard was ready for a garden tour or to be photographed by a magazine. She had a talent for arranging flowers, which she did for her church, and for many weddings and events over the years. She was never without her Fiskars and always had vases of freshly cut flowers in her home.
Encouraged by her mother, she enjoyed painting and her interest in watercolor grew over the years, especially during her retirement. She loved painting birds, beaches, lowcountry marshes, and family members. For many years, she painted the inside of seashells, which were a big hit at Pawley's and Edisto Island shops. Many of her watercolors are still available at Greenwood Main & Maxwell.
Funeral services will be conducted on October 20 at 3 p.m. at Church of the Resurrection Episcopal, with the Reverend Mary Balfour Dunlap and the Reverend Nicholas Beasley officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 2-3 p.m. A private burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will include Andy Rutledge, Emmett Brooks, Jim Martin, Jon Scott, Jon Holloway, and Michael McKenzie.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Whitney Brock (Michael Johnson) of Taylors, SC and Caroline Brock Wilson (Adam) of Austin, TX; grandsons, Sawyer Ian Wilson of Medford, Massachusetts and Jennings Atlas Wilson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a sister, Mary Frances Daniel (Millard) of Jackson, Georgia; nephews, Paul Daniel (Leah) of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee and John Daniel (Lacey) of Fort Mill, SC; nieces, Mary Elizabeth Daniel (Sabrina Bazin) of Asheville, NC, and Anna Reddish (Ryan) of Atlanta; and many great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to one of the following organizations would be appreciated: Parkinson's Foundation, Church of the Resurrection Episcopal, or the Carl and Barbara Brock Fine Arts Scholarship at Lander University.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.