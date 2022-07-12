CROSS HILL — Barbara Coye Ward Horton, 78, of 289 Dixon Price Road, Cross Hill, wife of Larry Kenneth Horton, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her home.
Born in Union, SC, she was a daughter of the late Oscar Truman Ward and Dionilda Lucz Mae Ward. She was a member of Cedarwood Community Church, where she was also employed as the church treasurer. Barbara enjoyed gardening, baking, decorating, and loved her family above all else.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Larry of thirty two years, are her children, Susan Harvey (David) and Michael Cooper (Susan); sister, Emily Passaly (Everette); brother-in-law, Tommy Howell; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and fur babies, Chester and Gabby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Truman, who was a wounded World War II veteran, and Dionilda; stepmother, Ruth Ward; sister, Sandra Howell; infant brother, Truman Perry Ward; and many pets.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Cedarwood Community Church, with the Rev. Clint Carter officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cedarwood Community Church’s building fund, 17194 Highway 72 West, Waterloo, SC 29384.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
