Barbara Jean Gillenwater, 79, of Greenwood, wife of Stephen Gillenwater died Monday, December 20, 2021 at her home.

Born in Cle Elum, Washington, she was the daughter of the late Andy Schwab and Sonoma Margarite Ingham. Barbara retired from Walmart and was a proud homemaker. She loved fishing and was a wonderful cook. Barbara enjoyed working in her yard and crocheted beautifully.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her sons, Dennis Kirk Chapman and Scott Chapman (Kim), both of West Virginia; two grandsons; a sister-in-law, Rebecca Dixon (John); and brothers-in-law, James Larry Gillenwater, Thomas Allen Gillenwater (Mary Lou), Jonathan Brooks Gillenwater (Marsha) and Joseph Todd Gillenwater (Paula Deen).

No services will be planned.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Tags