Barbara Gayle Schmitte, 83, resident of Nation Road, widow of Frederick Adam Schmitte, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born March 31, 1938, in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Andy Clyde "Bill" and Lila Beatrice Rhodes Parham. She was a graduate of Girls High School in Anderson. Barbara was an animal lover, avid gardener, and enjoyed arts and crafts.
She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Kendall Bryson Adams of Greenwood; a daughter, Paige Childs of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Nicholas Bryson Adams, Corey Alexander Adams and Michael Chelsy Cox; two great grandchildren, Vann Bryson Adams and Kynlee Elise Adams; and a brother, Dr. Kenneth Jack Parham of Greenwood.
She was predeceased by a sister Shirley Scott.
A causal celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, at the home of Mrs. Schmitte, 209 Nation Road, Hodges, SC 29653.
Memorials may be made to Craig Holbrock Parham Scholarship fund at First Baptist Church of Greenwood 722 Grace Street Greenwood, SC 29649 or The Humane Society of Greenwood P.O. Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649.
