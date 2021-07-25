Barbara Louise Fowler Parker, 87, resident of Lanham Street, widow of Carlos E. Parker, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at her daughter's home on McDowell Street.
Born July 9, 1934, in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Earl and Nettie Ruth Craine Fowler. She was educated in Spartanburg schools, was last employed with Eastwell Manufacturing in Greenwood and was previously employed with Greenwood Manufacturing.
She was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are a daughter, Ruth Parker of Greenwood; a son, the Rev. Dr. Gary E. and wife Melody Parker of Suwanee, GA; a son-in-law, Danny Smith of Greenwood; a sister, Sharon and husband George Elrod of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Daniel (Amy) Smith, Andrea (Nicholas) Pearson and Ashley (Joe) Reynolds; five great-grandchildren, Conner Smith, Emma Smith, Parker Reynolds, Palmer Pearson and Hayden Reynolds.
She was predeceased by a son, Randy Parker; a daughter, Tammy Smith; two brothers, Ernest Fowler and Mickey Fowler; and three sisters, Ellen Phelps, Doris Brown and Judy Satterfield.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Hendricks and the Rev. Dr. Gary E. Parker officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of her daughter on McDowell Street and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 Tuesday morning.
Those wishing to make memorial donations are requested to consider giving to Agape Hospice, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Parker family with arrangements.