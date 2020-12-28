Barbara Fedorco Cressman, 74, of 111 Seminole Drive, widow of Sterling John Cressman, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Berwick, PA, she was a daughter of the late Michael Fedorco and Lottie Elenor Fidrick Fedorco. She was formerly employed with Berwick Offray.
Surviving are her children, Jennifer Newman (Cameron) of Bloomsburg, PA, and Melissa Parks of Aiken; sisters, Marie Kraus of Pipersville, PA, and Joan Creasy (Doug) of Bloomsburg, PA; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacey Robbins and a brother-in-law, Ronnie Kraus.
No services are planned at the time.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.