Barbara Ervin Stewart born in Winston Salem, NC, on August 31, 1935, wife of Dr. Shelton E. Stewart, of 125 Laurel Avenue W., Greenwood, SC, went to her eternal home on March 2, 2021.
Barbara was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, nurse, and educator.
She is survived by her husband, daughters, Ann S. Skinner (Kenneth) and Carol S. Mills (Ryan); grandchildren, Laura Skinner, Thomas Skinner, Anna Stewart and Andrea Stewart; sister, Nina E. Fletcher (James Harold); and a brother, Robert Lee Ervin, Jr. (Aggie).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Myrtle Sheets Ervin; sisters, Bernice Ervin, Patricia Hughes, Iris Baker and Hazel Martin; and a brother, Ralph Ervin.
Barbara was a graduate of the University of TN, University of GA, and Lander University.
She was a member of Greenwood First Baptist Church and the Mauldin Sunday School Class.
Private memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Greenwood First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
