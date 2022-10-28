SPARTANBURG — Devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Barbara Ellen Talley, 80, went to be with Jesus on October 3rd, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Ellen Guzy of Chicago Illinois. She is also preceded by her brother, Carl Guzy.
Barbara will be missed by her four children: Alayne (Jim) Crowell of Spartanburg, SC, Deena (James) Emily of Greenwood, SC, Charles (Tara) Talley of New Bedford, MA, Victoria (Patrick) Rupp of Roebuck, SC; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Greg (Mary) Guzy of Moore, SC.
Barbara faithfully attended Roebuck Baptist Church and was known for her beautiful singing voice, quick wit and love for the Lord, her family, and her church family.
We are thankful she is celebrating eternal life in heaven.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, November 6th at 2 p.m. at the Roebuck Baptist Church, 1979 E. Blackstock Rd, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Condolences can be sent to 148 Society Hill, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.