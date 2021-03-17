Barbara Elaine Holloway
Barbara Elaine Holloway, 67, of 108 Lenard Street, wife of Melvin Holloway, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late William Fletcher and the late Mary Theresa Savoy. She was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by a brother, Tyrone Spencer and a sister, Gloria Spencer.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son; Phillip Wyatt of New York; one daughter, Michele Godfrey Morgan of Washington D.C.; two brothers, Tony (Susan) Spencer and Scottie Spencer, both of Virginia; one sister, Shelia Spencer of Maryland; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.