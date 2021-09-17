WARE SHOALS — Barbara "Bobbie" Cook Teague, 86, formerly of Green Acres Drive, widow of Dennis Marsh, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Wellmore of Lexington.
Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Seth Dee and Mamie Mahala Cook. She was twice married first to the late Troy Teague. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was a member of Ware Shoals First Baptist Church and retired from Capsugel.
Surviving are a son, Kenny Teague (Pia) of Lexington, three daughters, Susan Howard (John) of Greenwood, Karen Garneau of New Orleans, LA and Missy Horne (Jason) of West Columbia, and seven grandchildren, Jill Boland, Julie McDade (Steve), Janna Bradley (Ben), Chad Hamar (Jamie), Troy Teague, Tyler Teague, and Matthew Horne, and four great-grandchildren, Jackson Boland, Meredith Boland, Haley McDade, and Sam McDade.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Paul Cook and John Dee Cook, and seven sisters, Annie Lee Davis, Rachel Pitts, Ola Ouzts, Catherine Owens, Blanche Jones, Sherden Pulley, and Evelyn Hewitt.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum, with Mr. Jim Ravencraft and Mr. Gene Pinson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.