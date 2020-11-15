HODGES — Barbara "Bootsie" Elaine Smith, 70, wife of Jerry Ray Smith, of 203 Due West Road, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of John R. Smith and the late Sarah Louise Hill Smith. She was a homemaker and a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are her father of Greenwood, her husband of the home, a son, John "Bob" Abrams of Hodges. She was pre-deceased by a brother, John William Smith.
Private Family Graveside services will be held at 3 PM Monday, November 16, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Mask and social distancing are recommended.
The family is at the home. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Samaritan's Purse, Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com