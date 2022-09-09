LAURENS — Barbara Beck Culbertson, 76, loving wife of 59 years to Daniel "Danny" Culbertson, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late M.E. "Billy" and Edna Messer Beck. Barbara retired from Monsanto after 34 years of service. A member of Union Baptist Church, she also attended Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. She was very active in her church having served on the bereavement committee, taught Sunday School, and worked with the youth for many years. She enjoyed serving the God she loved. Her favorite times were cooking and baking for family and friends and was especially known for her favorite desserts, banana pudding and strawberry cake. Barbara also loved to travel with her husband and spend time with her girlfriends shopping.