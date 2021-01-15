CALHOUN FALLS — Barbara B. Dove, 88, of Calhoun Falls, wife of the late Paul Dove, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born in Abbeville to the late J.C. and Macie Manning Burton.
A graduate of Calhoun Falls High School, Mrs. Dove retired from the City of Calhoun Falls as town clerk after many years of dedicated service. An active member of Northside Baptist Church, she enjoyed her time as a Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Dove was an immense supporter of all things in Calhoun Falls. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Dove was preceded in death by three sons, Jimmy Dove, David Dove, and Donald Dove; two daughters-in-law, Karen Dove and Sarah Dove; a brother, Larry Burton; two grandsons, Joshua Dove and Daxton Dove; and a great-grandson, Andrew Dove.
She is survived by a son, Tommy Dove (Jane) of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Dove, of Calhoun Falls; grandchildren, Matt Dove (Christy) of Murrell's Inlet, Rick Dove (Vanessa) of Simpsonville, Sam Dove (Samantha) of Greenwood, Davidyne Dove (Ashley) of Dallas, TX, Amber Williams of Ware Shoals, and Kearstin Thrift (James) of Greenwood; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends 12:30-1:45 p.m., Monday, January 18, 2021 in Northside Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the church, with Rev. Mike McMinn officiating. A private family graveside will be in Latimer Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Dove, may be sent to Northside Baptist Church, 201 Marion St., Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.
The family is at their respective homes.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the Dove family.