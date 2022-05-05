ABBEVILLE — Barbara Ann McCurry Turpin, 68, wife of Jerry Turpin passed away Tuesday May 3, 2022 at AnMed Health in Anderson, SC with her loving family by her side.

Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Carl Harry McCurry and Geneva Williams McCurry. Barbara was a retired lunchroom attendant with Starr Elementary School. She was a member of Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she taught Sunday School and led the singing in the church. Barbara loved to make cakes for family and friends. She also enjoyed camping, going to the beach and fishing but the apple of her eye and her most enjoyment was spent with her grandboys.

Survivors include: her beloved husband of 49 years Jerry Edward Turpin of the home; a son Jeremy Turpin of the home; two daughters Beth Hodges (Jason) of Anderson, SC, and Kala Williams (Thomas) of Charleston, SC; one brother David McCurry of Antreville, SC; three grandboys Justin Hodges, Brady Hodges and Greyson Williams.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Scotty Willoughby officiating. The burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery. The family is at the home 218 Turpin Rd. Iva, SC.

The family will receive friends on Monday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. at the church prior to services.

Memorials in memory of Barbara may be made to Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 69, Lowndesville, SC 29659.

