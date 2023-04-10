LAURENS — Barbara Ann Panther Conner, age 81, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home.
She was born November 28, 1941 in Union, SC, and was a daughter of the late John H. and Annie Mae Greene Panther. Mrs. Conner was retired from the Torrington Bearing Company and was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Dale Conner; her daughters, Gayle Richmond (Donal) and Carol Dean (John); a special former son-in-law, Bobby Rayfield; her brother, Joe Panther; her sisters, Dot Allgood, Lois Alverson and Sara Ashley; four grandchildren, Michael Kennedy (Starr), Josh Gerrish (Andrea), Stephen Dean (Kristen), and Johnathan Dean; and five great-grandchildren, Emma Gerrish, Micah Kennedy, Olivia Gerrish, Brooklynn Dean and Noah Dean.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Conner was predeceased by her first husband, Arthur Bruce Conner; a daughter, Marsha Rayfield; a brother, Frank Panther; a sister, Edna Bailey; and a granddaughter, Breanna Dean.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 2 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens, with burial following at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Hospice, 429 N. Main Street, Suite 3, Greenville, SC 29601.