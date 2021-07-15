Barbara Ann Gary, 83, of 311 Sullivan Street, widow of Leonard Gary, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Willie Rouse and the late Arzola Davis Rouse. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church on Laurens Highway.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Springfield Baptist Church, located on Laurens Highway, conducted by Rev. Joseph Brinson. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.
Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.