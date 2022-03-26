Barbara Ann Davis, 81, resident of Janeway, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born October 20, 1940, in Johnson City, TN, she was a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Jewell Dunn Davis. She was a graduate of Blountville High School and East Tennessee State University where she received her Bachelors of Arts in Education. "Ms. Rowland" worked for Greenwood District 50 for over 30 years, having spent most of her those years at Northside Junior High School.
Barbara was of the Presbyterian faith and was a member of several Bridge clubs.
Surviving are a son, Sam (Carin) Rowland, Jr., of Greenwood; two brothers, Bart (Trish) Davis and John (Phyllis) Davis, both of Bristol Tennessee; one grandson, Sam Rowland, III; and three nieces, Paige Rowland, Amy Mullins and Beth Crouch and two nephews, Brent and Bayne Rowland. Also surviving are two special adopted sons, Carson Henderson and Grant Reagin.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 Wednesday evening at Blyth Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenwood Humane Society, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.