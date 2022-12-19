Barbara Ann Campbell

DUE WEST — Barbara “Bunny” Ann Ashley Campbell, 89, formerly of 808 W. Greer St., died Monday, December 19, 2022 at The Renaissance Senior Living in Due West.
Born in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Ashley and Helen Ashley Branyon. She was a member of Keowee Baptist Church, where she taught the 4 & 5 year-old Sunday school class, the GA’s, worked on the Senior Adult Committee, and sang in the choir. She graduated first from Erskine College, and then from Clemson University, with a masters’ degree in education. She was retired from her work as a first grade teacher at Marshall Primary School in Belton, after many years of dedicated service.
Mrs. Campbell leaves behind her special friends and caregivers, Sam and Cathy Atkins of Honea Path.
She was preceded in death by her brother James Larry Ashley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21 at Keowee Baptist Church, with Rev. Tony Lee, Rev. Tony Hayden and Rev. Jeremy Beauford officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.
The extended family will be at the home of Sam and Cathy Atkins, 828 J. T. Ashley Road, Honea Path, and will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at Keowee Baptist Church. The family would like to extend their thanks to all the staff at The Renaissance for their love and compassion for Mrs. Bunny. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.