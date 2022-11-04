Barbara Wilson Anderson, 93, resident of Emerald Gardens, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Born in Ninety Six, SC, on May 9, 1929, Barbara was the daughter of the late Freddie H. and Orelle Dorn Wilson Turner and wife of the late Wells Chesterfield Anderson, Jr. She was a 1946 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Greenwood Mills. Barbara was a member of Woodfields Baptist Church, the Greenwood Christian Women's Club, and the Greenwood Woman's Club.

