Barbara Wilson Anderson, 93, resident of Emerald Gardens, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Born in Ninety Six, SC, on May 9, 1929, Barbara was the daughter of the late Freddie H. and Orelle Dorn Wilson Turner and wife of the late Wells Chesterfield Anderson, Jr. She was a 1946 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Greenwood Mills. Barbara was a member of Woodfields Baptist Church, the Greenwood Christian Women's Club, and the Greenwood Woman's Club.
Barbara was affectionately known by her family, who she dearly loved, as "Baboo." She is survived by her daughter, Lynn A. Robertson, and her son, Freddie W. Anderson (Melanie), of Greenwood. She has four grandchildren, Leah Robertson Maybry (Luke) of Charlotte, NC, Seth Robertson (Becky) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Benjamin Wells Anderson (Lauren) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Calla Anderson Livingston (Dustin) of Greenwood. Barbara has eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Wells Chesterfield "Andy" Anderson, III, daughter-in-law, Sheila Wiley Anderson, and son-in-law, Dr. Fred R. Robertson, III.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday afternoon at 3 o'clock at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Ben Hjalmer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service, beginning at 2 o'clock.
The burial will take place at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is forever grateful to the staff at Emerald Gardens and Agape Hospice Care for their heartfelt care and love for Barbara.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice Care, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 794, Greenwood, SC 29648.