Mr. Baldwin Schley, 85, of 821 Towne Street, husband of Sharan Harrison-Schley, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Plains, Georgia, August 13, 1935, a son of the late Booker B. Schley and Minnie Mitchenor Schley.
He retired from Greyhound Bus Lines after 35 years of service. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church, Plains, Georgia a graduate of Plains High School and attended Old Mt Zion Baptist Church in Epworth Community. He was a veteran with the United States Army serving in Nellingen, Germany.
He is survived by his wife, Sharan H. Schley; six daughters, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Services are private and will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Old Mt Zion Baptist Church, with Rev. Danny R. Webb officiating. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at percivaltompkins@wctel.net.
The family is at the home and ask that social distancing guidelines be followed
