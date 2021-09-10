Barbara "Babs" Ann DeCaro, 86, of Susannah Wesley Place, wife of William A. DeCaro, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
She was born in New York and moved to Long Island after marrying, William. She was a buyer for home décor and linens for a Long Island department store for many years until retirement and settling into Beaufort, S.C. Babs was a member of a catholic women's organization, known as The Columbiettes, who collected money to help families with food and clothing needs at the St. Francis Center on St. Helen's Island. She was part of a mahjong group that she taught and played in. Babs was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Brandan DeCaro of Florida, Stacey L. DeCaro of Massachusetts, and Sandra D. Motley (Don) of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Tony Boehm (Sara), Derick James Motley, and Ada DeCaro; and one great grandson, Jensen Boehm.
Babs was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings.
A Catholic Mass will be held at a later date in her honor.
