HODGES — Azel Jackson, 76, formerly of 703 Nation Road, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Born in Hodges, she was the daughter of the late Abel Jackson and the late Nettie Ann Anderson Jackson. She was a member of Kingdom Hall.
She leaves to cherish her memories a brother, Abel Jackson of Taylors, SC, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 3 P.M. on Saturday January 16, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.