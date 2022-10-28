MCCORMICK — Avis Vera Spence Edwards, 89, of 608 Red Row Road, McCormick, widow of Alfred Edwards, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the home of her daughter, 1215 Phoenix Road, Ninety Six.
Born in McCormick, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Zack Spence and Lizzie Ella Bowick Spence. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, and traveling. Mrs. Avis was affectionally known as "Granny" to all. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Roger Edwards (Mary Lee), Diane Stribling (Mike), Gail Ashley, and Vera Courson (Terry); grandchildren, Brad Edwards (Shonda), Brian Edwards (Nicole), Amy Mars (Gary), Amanda Stribling, B.G. Craig (Barron), Heather Starbuck, Kevin Ashley (Charley Ann), and Trey Courson; and eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mattie Young, Lucille White, and Janie Miller Atkins; her brothers, Vernon "Spunk" Spence and Jim Spence; and son-in-law, Bobby Ashley.
The family will receive friends before the service on Sunday from noon-2 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Harley Chapel, with the Rev. Bryan Cannon and Mr. George Boyd officiating. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Troy Cemetery.
