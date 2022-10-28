MCCORMICK — Avis Vera Spence Edwards, 89, of 608 Red Row Road, McCormick, widow of Alfred Edwards, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the home of her daughter, 1215 Phoenix Road, Ninety Six.

Born in McCormick, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Zack Spence and Lizzie Ella Bowick Spence. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, and traveling. Mrs. Avis was affectionally known as "Granny" to all. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family.